Chipotle strikes deal to accept crypto payments

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG +1.2%) is now accepting digital currency payments nationwide through a deal with Flexa.

Customer will need to download the Gemini or SPEDN app to make crypto payments at Chipotle (CMG) locations.

The Flexa platform supports 98 digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and Solana (SOL-USD).

In a statement, Chipotle (CMG) Chief Technology office Curt Garner said the restaurant chain is "constantly exploring innovation that will enhance our guest experience, and that includes now accepting digital currency payments with Flexa in Chipotle's U.S. restaurants."

Elsewhere in the restaurant sector, Shake Shack (SHAK) announced in March that customers would receive 15% of their purchases back in the form of Bitcoin on any Shake Shack purchase made with Block's Cash App debit card or Cash Card.