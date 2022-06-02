Bank of America lifts PBF EPS estimate 73% in sign of what's to come for refiners
Jun. 02, 2022 3:22 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)PARR, CVI, DK, PSX, MPC, VLOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Bank of America's Doug Leggate published a bullish note on PBF (NYSE:PBF) Thursday, suggesting the company is the "poster child" for a new "Golden Age" in US refining.
- Leggate has been bullish refiners for much of the year, so Thursday's note comes as no surprise; however, a detail in the note is interesting for another reason.
- After spending a few days on the road with the CEO and CFO, Leggate 'adjusted' his Q2 earnings expectations.
- Prior to the trip, Leggate estimated that PBF (PBF) would earn $3.75 / share during Q2, a figure that is 15% above consensus of $3.25.
- Following the trip, and along with Thursday's note, Leggate now believes PBF (PBF) will earn $6.47 per share in Q2 -- a healthy 73% bump in estimates.
- A data point that highlights just how strong Q2 earnings could be for the sector - refining margins have rallied significantly in Q2, but analysts have been hesitant to adjust estimates; as Leggate becomes more comfortable with the profit potential of PBF (PBF), the Street is sure to become more comfortable with the profit potential for all US refiners (VLO) (MPC) (PSX) (DK) (CVI) (PARR), and estimates are sure to move higher into results.