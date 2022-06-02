Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) +5.5% in Thursday's trading after UBS upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $205 price target, raised from $186, at UBS, believing the company's earnings revisions have troughed and seeing upside potential to 2023 consensus estimates.

"Price/cost challenges from higher inflation have been a major headwind over the last year, but ramp-up in Ecolab's pricing and the addition of variable rate surcharges (linked with energy) neutralize the risk of further price/raws issues," according to UBS' Joshua Spector.

The analyst also sees several positive indications in consumer service and travel spending intentions, which should lift sales volumes in the still depressed institutional segment in the next year.

"We see the stock's current level as attractive for what has historically been a company with best-in-class execution and pricing power," Spector says.

Ecolab (ECL) recently posted its lowest closing price of the past year, and Seeking Alpha contributor Patrick Doyle has said the stock should be avoided.