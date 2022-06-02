Guggenheim reiterates Netflix as Buy, modeling advertising revenue boost

Jun. 02, 2022 3:29 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), TTDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Entertainment Industry Workers Vote To Strike, Threatening Hollywood Productions

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Guggenheim has reiterated its Buy rating on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), noting that the new plan to add an advertising-supported tier raises the long-term revenue outlook.

Its reduced its price target, though, expecting higher near-term costs from the ads rollout.

Analyst Michael Morris is assuming a domestic Netflix launch of ad support in the first quarter of 2023, with a global rollout in the two years following that - EMEA in late 2023, Latin America in 2024, and Asia Pacific in 2025.

The move should support further market penetration of Netflix service - to about 50% of broadband homes in 2030, vs. 34% now, Morris says. Guggenheim expects an ad-supported tier to be priced around 30% of premium-tier pricing (in the U.S./Canada, premium plans are at $19.99, suggesting about $6/month for ad support) - and for total ad-supported average revenue per user hitting about 90% of premium ARPU.

"We expect premium subscribers to remain the majority of the base through 2030, with the ad-supported tier penetration reaching approximately one-third of the subscriber base," Morris writes.

Moreover, including the ad tier suggests total company revenue "approaching $75 billion by 2030," he says.

With near-term costs looking higher, the firm has cut its 12-month price target to $265 from $350. Netflix is rebounding today, up 5.8%, so that target currently implies 30% upside.

Morris also says that with Netflix opportunistically leveraging existing market technology for ad sales and delivery, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is set to benefit from the expanded connected TV inventory. The Trade Desk stock (TTD) is up 5.2%.

An earlier report notes, meanwhile, that Netflix may be sharpening its feature-film focus to highlight fewer, bigger and better projects.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.