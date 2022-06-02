Initiating its coverage on COVID shot maker Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), Cantor Fitzgerald argued on Thursday that even a small share of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market could lead to meaningful sales for the clinical-stage biotech.

Ocugen (OCGN) has partnered with Bharat Biotech to introduce an inactivated-form of COVID-19 vaccine candidate named BBV152 to the U.S. market. The vaccine is already authorized in India under the brand name Covaxin.

While the U.S. market for COVID-19 vaccine is dominated by larger more established players, “we believe there is still a substantial opportunity for new entrants, as the market moves towards what may become an annual vaccination model,” Cantor analyst Jennifer Kim wrote.

In addition, Kim points out that the data from an India-based late-stage study for the vaccine has de-risked its U.S. prospects and estimates 10% peak U.S. market share for the vaccine.

Cantor issues an Overweight rating for Ocugen (OCGN) with a $4.50 per shares target, which stands ~34% below the current average price target for the stock on Wall Street.

In May, Ocugen (OCGN) shares surged after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the vaccine.