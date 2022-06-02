COVID vaccines for children under 5 to start as early as June 21

Jun. 02, 2022

  • White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said that COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 could come as soon as June 21.
  • Speaking at a Thursday afternoon press conference, Jha said that 10M doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines will be available at first. He added states can start ordering doses on Friday.
  • The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee will meet on June 15 to discuss allowing the mRNA vaccines in this population. Assuming a positive vote, CDC advisors would still need to weigh in and CDC Administrator Rochelle Walensky would need to sign off before shots could go into young children's arm.
  • Jha added that parents should be able to get an appointment for their child to get a vaccine within weeks of authorization.
  • Earlier today, Moderna (MRNA) said it was amending an agreement to delay booster vaccine shipments to the European Union.
