Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) seems attractive despite a shakeup in its executive ranks, per Baird analyst Timothy Wojs.

Wojs reiterated his “Outperform” rating on shares after the company reiterated its 2022 outlook and promised $200-250M of reallocated investment spend shore up supply chain issues on Wednesday.

“Our understanding is the reallocation is coming from investments/costs deemed unnecessary as the company has divested businesses (namely in Security, but some likely in Industrial) and become more of a pure-play tools/outdoor company,” Wojs explained. “The reallocation is expected to add $1B of value over the next five years, while also supporting Tools/Outdoor growth over the next three.”

Overall, Wojs was accepting of this guidance and indicated that a closer focus on branded tool and outdoor products plays well into current demand dynamics. The FLEXVOLT product line and the DeWalt Powerstack battery platform were likewise mentioned as promising growth vectors.

Addressing the changes at the top of the organizational chart, Wojs wrote to clients that the transition appears eminently orderly. The board appointed current CFO Donald Allan, Jr., to the position of CEO effective July 1, succeeding James M. Loree, who has served as CEO since 2016. Due to his elevation, Corbin Walburger was selected to serve as Interim CFO while the company seeks his replacement.

“We believe this transition was well telegraphed to investors following Mr. Allan's promotion to president in 2021,” he said, noting that his expertise in operations and supply chain management should serve the company well.

As the company shifts its focus and attempts to navigate a difficult macroeconomic environment, this expertise should certainly come in handy. He assigned a $160 price target to shares representing a significant premium after the stock’s recent selloff.

