BHP (NYSE:BHP) is reinstated with a Buy rating and A$51.20 price target at Goldman Sachs on Thursday, citing the stock's attractive valuation and free cash flow as well as upside from its ~US$20B copper growth pipeline.

BHP (BHP) should be able to hold on to its premium relative to global mining peers even after offloading its oil business, thanks to superior margins, a strong operational track record and attractive copper growth prospects, Goldman analysts said.

BHP (BHP) has traded at a ~0.5x EV/EBITDA premium to global mining peers over the past decade, aided by the high-margin oil business, but Goldman thinks it can maintain its premium due to ongoing superior margins and operating performance, high returning copper growth, and lower iron ore replacement and decarbonizational capex.

The firm sees a major opportunity for BHP in developing its copper reserves and resources, which are the largest globally.

Woodside Energy (WDS) shares began trading today on the NYSE, after completing the merger of Woodside with BHP's oil and gas portfolio to create a major new global energy company.