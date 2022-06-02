Why did Callon Petroleum Stock drop today?
Jun. 02, 2022 4:00 PM ETUSO, CPEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Callon (CPE) shares fell 8.0% Thursday, even as energy commodity prices rose; shares in other energy producers fell less than 1.0% on average.
- Ahead of the market open Thursday, a block of 6.5m shares traded (~10% of shares outstanding) at a 7.1% discount to Wednesday's close.
- The block traded via Credit Suisse; however, details of the buyer and seller are not known.
- Callon (CPE) could also face a windfall tax headwind, as the White House looks into recently proposed legislation on the matter.