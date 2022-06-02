Okta Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.07, revenue of $414.94M beats by $26.17M

Jun. 02, 2022 4:02 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Okta press release (NASDAQ:OKTA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $414.94M (+65.3% Y/Y) beats by $26.17M
  • Remaining performance obligations grew 43% year-over-year to $2.71 billion; current remaining performance obligations grew 57% year-over-year to $1.41 billion.
  • Total calculated billings was $389 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $41 million, or 10% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $16 million, or 6% of total revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue of $428 million to $430 million vs. consensus of 422.84M, representing a growth rate of 36% year-over-year; Current RPO of $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion, representing a growth rate of 35% to 36% year-over-year; and Non-GAAP operating loss of $44 million to $43 million; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.32 to $0.31 vs. consensus loss of 0.34.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of$1.805 billion to $1.815 billion vs. consensus of $1.78B, representing a growth rate of 39% to 40% year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $167 million to $162 million; and Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.14 to $1.11 vs. consensus loss of 1.24.
  • Shares +9.95%.
