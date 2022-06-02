CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.08, revenue of $487.83M beats by $23.48M

Jun. 02, 2022 4:06 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $487.83M (+61.1% Y/Y) beats by $23.48M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue increased 61% year-over-year and grew to $1.92 billion as of April 30, 2022, of which $190.5 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was approximately 79% in both the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $83.0 million, compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.15 billion as of April 30, 2022.
  • Added 1,620 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 17,945 subscription customers as of April 30, 2022, representing 57% growth year-over-year.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue $512.7 - $516.8M vs. consensus of $509.9M; Non-GAAP income from operations $70.4 - $73.3M, Non-GAAP EPS $$0.27 - $0.28 vs. consensus of $0.24.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total revenue $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.15B; Non-GAAP income from operations $306.5 - $317.8M, Non-GAAP EPS $1.18 - $1.22 vs. consensus of $1.10.
  • Shares +0.96%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.