CrowdStrike Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.08, revenue of $487.83M beats by $23.48M
Jun. 02, 2022 4:06 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor14 Comments
- CrowdStrike press release (NASDAQ:CRWD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $487.83M (+61.1% Y/Y) beats by $23.48M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue increased 61% year-over-year and grew to $1.92 billion as of April 30, 2022, of which $190.5 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was approximately 79% in both the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $83.0 million, compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.15 billion as of April 30, 2022.
- Added 1,620 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 17,945 subscription customers as of April 30, 2022, representing 57% growth year-over-year.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenue $512.7 - $516.8M vs. consensus of $509.9M; Non-GAAP income from operations $70.4 - $73.3M, Non-GAAP EPS $$0.27 - $0.28 vs. consensus of $0.24.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue $2,190.5 - $2,205.8M vs. consensus of $2.15B; Non-GAAP income from operations $306.5 - $317.8M, Non-GAAP EPS $1.18 - $1.22 vs. consensus of $1.10.
- Shares +0.96%.