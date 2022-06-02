Citigroup may take at least a $50M loss from 'fat finger' trade

Jun. 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments

Citi headquarters in London

_ultraforma_/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) may post a loss of at least $50M related to an erroneous trade made on the bank's London trading desk that triggered a flash crash in European stocks last month, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The company is still assessing the losses from the "fat-finger" trade and the final loss could be even bigger, one of the people said.
  • The trader, who worked in the company's Delta One trading unit, has since been put on leave while Citi (C) reviews the incident, the people told Bloomberg.
  • The error triggered a sudden 8% drop in Swedish stocks on Monday, May 2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.