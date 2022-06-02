Citigroup may take at least a $50M loss from 'fat finger' trade
Jun. 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) may post a loss of at least $50M related to an erroneous trade made on the bank's London trading desk that triggered a flash crash in European stocks last month, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The company is still assessing the losses from the "fat-finger" trade and the final loss could be even bigger, one of the people said.
- The trader, who worked in the company's Delta One trading unit, has since been put on leave while Citi (C) reviews the incident, the people told Bloomberg.
- The error triggered a sudden 8% drop in Swedish stocks on Monday, May 2.