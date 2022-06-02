Asana Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.06, revenue of $120.65M beats by $5.54M
- Asana press release (NYSE:ASAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $120.65M (+57.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.54M.
- Shares -2%.
- Q2 Guidance: Revenues of $127M to $128M, representing year over year growth of 42% to 43%, vs. consensus of $125.38M
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $74M to $72M
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.39 to $0.38 vs. consensus of -$0.32.
- For fiscal year 2023, Asana expects revenues of $536M to $540M, representing year over year growth of 42% to 43%, vs. consensus of $530.66M