Why did Datadog shares surge 13% on Thursday? More enthusiasm for software prospects

Jun. 02, 2022 4:14 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)MDBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares surged Thursday to their highest point in almost a month as the monitoring and analytics software company benefited from reaction to the upbeat earnings results from MongoDB (MDB).
  • Datadog (DDOG) ended the day with a gain of almost 13%, at $110.08 a share, to post the stock's best close since finishing at $111.87 a share on May 5. Volume was higher that usual, with Datadog (DDOG) seeing 15.2 million shares exchanged, or more than three times the 5 million shares that are traded on an average day.
  • The company appeared to get a lift by association with database software developer MongoDB (MDB), which saw its shares rise more than 18%. On Wednesday, MongoDB (MDB) reported better-than-expected quarterly results that lifted analysts' opinions on its prospects for the rest of the year.
