RH Non-GAAP EPS of $7.78 beats by $2.42, revenue of $957.29M beats by $32.53M

Jun. 02, 2022 4:14 PM ETRH (RH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • RH press release (NYSE:RH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.78 beats by $2.42.
  • Revenue of $957.29M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $32.53M.
  • Shares -4%.
  • Guidance: Second quarter net revenue growth expected to be in the range of (1%) to (3%), versus up 39% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5%, versus 26.6% a year ago.
  • Fiscal 2022 net revenue growth in the range of 0% to 2%, versus up 32% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 24.0%, versus 25.6% a year ago.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.