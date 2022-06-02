RH Non-GAAP EPS of $7.78 beats by $2.42, revenue of $957.29M beats by $32.53M
- RH press release (NYSE:RH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.78 beats by $2.42.
- Revenue of $957.29M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $32.53M.
- Shares -4%.
- Guidance: Second quarter net revenue growth expected to be in the range of (1%) to (3%), versus up 39% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5%, versus 26.6% a year ago.
- Fiscal 2022 net revenue growth in the range of 0% to 2%, versus up 32% last year, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 24.0%, versus 25.6% a year ago.