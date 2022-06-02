Tilly's falls after lower sales cut into leveraging impact for margins

Jun. 02, 2022 4:15 PM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Financial rising graph and chart with lines and numbers

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reported sales fell off 10.7% in Q1 to $145.8M with comparable sales off 13.0% against last year's quarter than included pent-up pandemic demand and the benefit of stimulus payments. The retailer said Q1 results were improved from the pre-pandemic level two years ago.

E-commerce sales decreased by 20.3 to fall to 19.4% of the total sales mix vs. 21.7% a year ago.

Gross profit was 30.1% of sales vs. 33.6% a year ago. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 190 basis points collectively, despite decreasing by $1M in total due to carrying these costs against a lower level of net sales this year compared to last year. Product margins declined by 160 bps due to a more normalized markdown rate compared to last year's elevated level of full-price selling.

Tilly's (TLYS) quarter with 241 total stores compared to 238 total stores at the end of Q1 last year. The retailer held $111.0M of cash and marketable securities at the end of the quarter and had no debt outstanding

Shares of Tilly's (TLYS) fell 1.43% in after-hours trading to $8.28 and trade below their 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Sector watch: Consumers are getting cautious - watch these retail stocks

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.