Tilly's falls after lower sales cut into leveraging impact for margins

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reported sales fell off 10.7% in Q1 to $145.8M with comparable sales off 13.0% against last year's quarter than included pent-up pandemic demand and the benefit of stimulus payments. The retailer said Q1 results were improved from the pre-pandemic level two years ago.

E-commerce sales decreased by 20.3 to fall to 19.4% of the total sales mix vs. 21.7% a year ago.

Gross profit was 30.1% of sales vs. 33.6% a year ago. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 190 basis points collectively, despite decreasing by $1M in total due to carrying these costs against a lower level of net sales this year compared to last year. Product margins declined by 160 bps due to a more normalized markdown rate compared to last year's elevated level of full-price selling.

Tilly's (TLYS) quarter with 241 total stores compared to 238 total stores at the end of Q1 last year. The retailer held $111.0M of cash and marketable securities at the end of the quarter and had no debt outstanding

Shares of Tilly's (TLYS) fell 1.43% in after-hours trading to $8.28 and trade below their 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

