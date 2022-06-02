Landec sells Curation Foods' BreatheWay business for $3.2M
Jun. 02, 2022 4:17 PM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) said Thursday it sold all of its Curation Foods' assets related to BreatheWay packaging technology business for $3.2M in cash.
- Net proceeds from the deal will be used to repay borrowings under LNDC's credit facility.
- The results of BreatheWay operations will be reported as discontinued operations starting in Q1 of 2023.
- Following the sale, LNDC's Curation Foods segment is now represented by its avocado products and olive oil & vinegar businesses.
- Early in 2020, LNDC announced Project SWIFT to streamline its Curation Foods business, saying it would explore strategic alternatives for its legacy vegetable bag and tray business.