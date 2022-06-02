Pinterest agrees to acquire AI shopping platform

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has agreed to acquire an AI-powered shopping platform, THE YES.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2018 by CEO Julie Bornstein and CTO Amit Aggarwal, THE YES platform uses human expertise and machine learning to power a comprehensive algorithm in fashion. The platform provides a personalized daily shopping feed that learns a user's style as they shop with hundreds of merchants.
  • The acquisition will help drive Pinterest's vision for it to be the "home of taste-driven shopping."
  • Upon closing of the deal, Pinterest intends to sunset the THE YES app and website to enable the merged teams to focus on technology integration. Julie Bornstein will report to Pinterest’s Co-Founder and CEO Ben Silbermann and oversee shopping vision and strategy across Pinterest.
  • Earlier today, Pinterest stock fell as Piper Sandler downgraded on concerns over ad market
  • PINS shares have dipped ~68% over the past year
