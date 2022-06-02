Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) said Thursday it agreed to acquire drywall tools provider Level5 Tools for $55M, with a potential earn out of as much as $25M based upon performance metrics.

For the trailing 12 months ended April 30, Level5 Tools generated $32.7M in net revenues and $6.2M of EBITDA.

"Together with our current lineup of tool products through our General, Bernzomatic, Mag-Torch and Pactool brands, Level5 expands our offerings and introduces attractive new end markets," Worthington (WOR) President of Consumer Products Steve Caravati said.

Worthington (WOR) recently reported quarterly earnings that came in well below the prior quarter and investor expectations.