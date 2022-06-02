Worthington Industries buys Level5 Tools in $55M deal

Jun. 02, 2022 4:20 PM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large aluminium steel rolls in the factory

okeyphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) said Thursday it agreed to acquire drywall tools provider Level5 Tools for $55M, with a potential earn out of as much as $25M based upon performance metrics.

For the trailing 12 months ended April 30, Level5 Tools generated $32.7M in net revenues and $6.2M of EBITDA.

"Together with our current lineup of tool products through our General, Bernzomatic, Mag-Torch and Pactool brands, Level5 expands our offerings and introduces attractive new end markets," Worthington (WOR) President of Consumer Products Steve Caravati said.

Worthington (WOR) recently reported quarterly earnings that came in well below the prior quarter and investor expectations.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.