RH trades lower after warning on softening demand trends

RH (NYSE:RH) falls in after-hours trading after warning on softening demand trends that began at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and have further slowed during the market disruption over the past several months.

Looking ahead, RH (RH) sees full-year sales growth of 0% to +2% in a rapid deceleration from the 32% growth last year and in a range below the consensus mark of +6.2% year-over-year growth.

The company also expects adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 23.5% vs. a prior range of +25% to +26%. On the capital allocation front, RH (RH) authorized an additional $2.OB be tacked on to the repurchase program.

RH's outlook: "While we expect the next several quarters to pose a short-term challenge as we cycle the extraordinary growth from the COVID-driven spending shift, shed less valuable market share as we continue to raise our quality and navigate through the multiple macro headwinds, we believe our long-term investments will enable us to continue driving industry-leading performance."

Shares of RH are down 3.31% despite the Q1 earnings topper.

