KKR Real Estate Finance Trust sells 4.25M shares in secondary stock offering

Jun. 02, 2022 4:28 PM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has announced a stock offering of 7M shares that includes 4.25M secondary shares to be sold by KKR REFT Holdings L.P.
  • Underwriters are to be given ana overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M primary shares of KREF common stock
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to originate, acquire and finance target assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.
  • After giving effect to the offering, the KKR & Co's stockholder is to own 10M shares down from 14.25M shares earlier, representing 14.1% of KREF’s outstanding shares, down from prior 21% holding.
  • The real estate finance company, KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.