KKR Real Estate Finance Trust sells 4.25M shares in secondary stock offering
Jun. 02, 2022 4:28 PM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has announced a stock offering of 7M shares that includes 4.25M secondary shares to be sold by KKR REFT Holdings L.P.
- Underwriters are to be given ana overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M primary shares of KREF common stock
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to originate, acquire and finance target assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.
- After giving effect to the offering, the KKR & Co's stockholder is to own 10M shares down from 14.25M shares earlier, representing 14.1% of KREF’s outstanding shares, down from prior 21% holding.
- The real estate finance company, KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co.
- Press Release