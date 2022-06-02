Nasdaq U.S. matched equity volume jumps over 23% in May

Jun. 02, 2022

  • Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) U.S. matched equity volume perked up 23.4% M/M in May to 49.92B shares, according to the exchanges' monthly volume statistics released Thursday. That compares with ~36.5B shares in May 2021.
  • Its U.S. equity options volume of 252M shares also climbed from 234M in April and 247M in May 2021.
  • European equity volume for May was $89.3B, up from $80.5B in the previous month, but down from $100.8B in the year-ago period.
  • And European options and futures volume of 5.9M contracts increased from 5.3M in April.
  • Shares of NDAQ are ticking higher by 0.4% in afterhours trading.
