Costco May comparable sales grew 15.5%
Jun. 02, 2022 4:33 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- For the four weeks ended May 29, 2022, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported net sales of $18.23B (+16.9 Y/Y), with comparable sales up 15.5% and e-commerce sales up 6.3%.
- Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month grew 11.8%.
- In Apr, the retailer had reported comparable sales growth of 12.6%, with net sales of $17.33B, up 13.9% Y/Y.
- For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, 2022, net sales grew 16.5% Y/Y to $165.56B, while comparable sales rose 14.9% and e-commerce sales +11.1%.
- Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the period grew 10.7%.