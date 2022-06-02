Costco May comparable sales grew 15.5%

Jun. 02, 2022
  • For the four weeks ended May 29, 2022, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reported net sales of $18.23B (+16.9 Y/Y), with comparable sales up 15.5% and e-commerce sales up 6.3%.
  • Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month grew 11.8%.
  • In Apr, the retailer had reported comparable sales growth of 12.6%, with net sales of $17.33B, up 13.9% Y/Y.
  • For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, 2022, net sales grew 16.5% Y/Y to $165.56B, while comparable sales rose 14.9% and e-commerce sales +11.1%.
  • Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the period grew 10.7%.
