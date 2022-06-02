StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is climbing 21% in Thursday after-hours trading after the Brazil-based fintech sees Q2 revenue, payment volume, and adjusted earnings before taxes climbing from Q1 levels. In addition, its Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose both from the Q4 2021 and the year-ago quarter.

"Our growth engine, the central pillar of how we onboard and serve our clients, remains strong and we started to see margin recovery as evidenced by our first quarter adjusted EBT margin of 7.9% up from 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021," said CEO Thiago Plau. "The prudent price initiatives we implemented during the fourth quarter have continued to gain traction and the quality of our client base is improving, as expected."

The company expects Q2 total revenue and income of R$2.15B -R$2.20B (US$450M-US$460M), up 148%-154% from a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before taxes (excluding bond financial expenses as reported until Q1 2022) are expected to exceed R$185.0M in Q2, up from R$163.1M in Q1 2022. Starting in Q2 2022 the company will including bond financial expenses in its adjusted EBT figure. On that basis, it expects adjusted EBT exceeding R$90.0M vs. R$82.5M in Q1.

MSMB total payment volume is expected to reach R$67.0B-R$68.0B in Q2 2022, up 71%-73% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of R$17.3M rose 19% Q/Q and 117% Y/Y; EBITDA margin increased 2.9 percentage points from the previous quarter to 39.5%, mainly on efficiency gains in cost of services and administrative expenses.

Q1 total payment volume of R$83.2B fell from R$89.0B in Q4 2021 and increased from R$51.0B in Q1 2021.

Q1 MSMB net additions of 160.1K compared with 377.7K in Q4 and 134.8K in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 MSMB take rate of 2.06% increased from 1.71% in the previous quarter and 1.87% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue and income of R$2.07B jumped from R$1.87B in Q4 2021 and from R$867.7M in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, StoneCo (STNE) reports Q1 results