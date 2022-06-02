BT Brands acquires founder's stake in Bagger Dave's for ~$1.3M

Jun. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETBT Brands, Inc. (BTBD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) said Thursday it acquired ~11.1M shares (41.4%) of Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern for ~$1.3M, or ~$0.11/share, from its founder and CEO Michael Ansley.
  • Ansley agreed to cancel all voting preferred shares prior to completing the sale to BTBD.
  • On closing, Bagger Dave's current directors - including Ansley - resigned, and its board along with representatives of BTBD will assume those roles.
  • Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern owns and operates Bagger Dave's, a casual restaurant and bar concept.
  • "Our Bagger Dave's investment allows BT Brands to immediately expand in the casual dining market with 6 restaurants generating a positive cash flow," BTBD CEO Gary Copperud.
