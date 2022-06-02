Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares jumped 16% in extended-hours trading after the access security software company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and raised guidance for the next quarter and rest of the year, citing strong demand.

On an adjusted basis, Okta (OKTA) lost 27 cents per share on an adjusted basis and generated $414.9M in revenue, compared to estimates of a loss of 33 cents per share and $388.9M in sales.

The company also said remaining performance obligations grew 43% year-over-year to $2.71B, with current remaining performance obligations growing 57% year-over-year to $1.41B.

Looking ahead, Okta ( OKTA ) said it expects to lose between 31 cents and 32 cents per share on adjusted basis and revenue is expected to be between $428M and $430M. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 32 cents per share and generate $422.8M in revenue.

For the full-year, Okta (OKTA) now expects to lose between $1.11 and $1.14 per share, with sales between $1.81B and $1.82B, compared to a previous outlook of $1.78B and $1.79B. Analysts expect the company to generate $1.78B in sales.

Last month, investment firm Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Okta (OKTA) on the access security software company, citing lower profitability and growth.