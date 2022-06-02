Anaplan confirms HSR expired for Thoma Bravo, sees deal close this month
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) confirmed that the HSR waiting period for its planned sale to Thoma Bravo expired about a month ago and said it expects the deal to close this month, according to a 10-Q filing.
- The company forecast when it announced the Thoma Bravo sale that it was expected to close in the fist half of the year.
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to buy business planning software company Anaplan (PLAN) in March for $10.7 billion, or $66/share.
The Anaplan (PLAN) news comes after SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) on Wednesday announced that the HSR waiting period for its $6.9 billion sale to Thoma Bravo also expired.