Sunstone Hotel sees increasing business volume, boost in group events
Jun. 02, 2022 4:52 PM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) said Thursday its operations in April and May reflect accelerating hotel demand compared with Q1 2022, with the greatest demand growth its its urban and group-oriented hotels.
- Those hotels are "experiencing an increase in near-term booking activity, higher than expected attendance at group events, and increased business transient volume," the company said.
- Meanwhile, leisure travel remains robust.
- Average daily rate at 12 hotel comparable portfolio has exceeded 2019 levels in each month of 2022 and is higher by 11.3% so far in Q2 2022 QTD.
- In Q2 2019, the 12-hotel comparable portfolio generated revenue per available room of $229.50. Based on stronger demand acceleration in April and May, Sunstone (SHO) expects the same portfolio RevPAR to be down 6%-8% vs. Q2 2019.
- Last month, Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q1 FFO per share of $0.08 beat consensus by $0.02