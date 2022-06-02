Cooper Companies adjusts fiscal 2022 revenue guidance; quarterly net income rises 8%
Jun. 02, 2022 4:54 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) has revised its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to $3.28B-$3.31B from prior guidance of $3.26B-$3.31B. That represents organic growth of 9%-10%.
- The consensus revenue guidance estimate is $3.29B
- The vision care and women's health company said that it also sees FY22 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $13.09 - $13.29. The consensus estimate is $13.69.
- In its FQ2 (ending April 30, 2022) results, Cooper (COO) beat on the top line but missed on the bottom line.
- Net income increased ~8% year over year to $126.6M ($2.55 EPS, dilited).
- Quarterly revenue of $829.8M was a 15.3% year-over-year increase
- Cooper ended the quarter with $399.2M in cash.
