Cooper Companies adjusts fiscal 2022 revenue guidance; quarterly net income rises 8%

Jun. 02, 2022 4:54 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) has revised its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to $3.28B-$3.31B from prior guidance of $3.26B-$3.31B. That represents organic growth of 9%-10%.
  • The consensus revenue guidance estimate is $3.29B
  • The vision care and women's health company said that it also sees FY22 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $13.09 - $13.29. The consensus estimate is $13.69.
  • In its FQ2 (ending April 30, 2022) results, Cooper (COO) beat on the top line but missed on the bottom line.
  • Net income increased ~8% year over year to $126.6M ($2.55 EPS, dilited).
  • Quarterly revenue of $829.8M was a 15.3% year-over-year increase
  • Cooper ended the quarter with $399.2M in cash.
  • See why Citi analysts in May upgraded Cooper (COO) to buy from hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.