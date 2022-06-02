Atento announces cooperation agreement with investor group

  • Atento (NYSE:ATTO) on Thursday said it had reached a cooperation agreement with a group of its investors.
  • The investors were Kyma Capital, Charles Frischer and Asheef Lalani, who together own an about 8.5% stake in Atento.
  • As per the deal, Atento's board will nominate Kyma Capital's chief investment officer Akshay Shah to stand for election as a new independent director at ATTO's upcoming shareholders meeting on June 29.
  • The investors have also agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions.
  • ATTO stock earlier closed +5.4% at $11.07. It was up 1.9% after hours.
