Atento announces cooperation agreement with investor group
Jun. 02, 2022 4:56 PM ETAtento S.A. (ATTO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) on Thursday said it had reached a cooperation agreement with a group of its investors.
- The investors were Kyma Capital, Charles Frischer and Asheef Lalani, who together own an about 8.5% stake in Atento.
- As per the deal, Atento's board will nominate Kyma Capital's chief investment officer Akshay Shah to stand for election as a new independent director at ATTO's upcoming shareholders meeting on June 29.
- The investors have also agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions.
- ATTO stock earlier closed +5.4% at $11.07. It was up 1.9% after hours.