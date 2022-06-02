Sphere 3D May bitcoin production up ~2% sequentially

Jun. 02, 2022 5:01 PM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) produced 12.57 bitcoin, or 0.41 bitcoin daily, in May 2022 - up ~2% from the 12.35 coins produced in April 2022.
  • Based on a bitcoin price of $31,792 on May 31, 2022, the equivalent approximate valuation of Sphere 3D's production totaled $13K/day and $400K for the month.
  • The bitcoin miner has produced 43.07 coins, since it began its mining operations in Q122. It held held 37.05 Bitcoin on May 31. This represented a valuation of ~$1.18M based on the bitcoin price on May 31.
  • Approximately 1,000 S19j Pros miners were deployed as of May 31, delivering a production capacity of about 100 PH/s. Sphere 3D operated at 130 BTC/EH efficiency in the month, with an average 99.5% uptime.
  • Monthly shipment of about 2,000 miners is currently in transit and is likely to arrive in mid-June.
