Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE), a company focused on immunomodulatory therapies, is trading lower in the post-market Thursday as investors react to its plans to discontinue the COVID-19 program for experimental therapy, Ampion.

Issuing a letter to shareholders, Ampion (AMPE) Chief Executive Mike Martino noted that, as previously announced in May, the program comprising three clinical trials, AP-017, AP-018, and AP-019, failed to show a clinically meaningful treatment effect.

The trials did not reach the primary endpoints, namely mortality and time to mechanical ventilation with statistical significance, he explained.

“Given these results and the changing Covid treatment landscape, we believe it would be an unwise use of investor funds to continue the COVID-19 program at this time,” Martino added.

Last April, the company said that the FDA did not agree to consider a late-stage trial called AP-013 as a second pivotal trial to support the efficacy of Ampion in adults with pain due to severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

Citing closeout costs related to COVID-19 and OAK studies, Martino said that the company would be burning $1.2M – $1.3M per month through September.

Martino projects that the cash burn will drop to $1.0M per month thereafter, and the company, with $28.8M of cash and equivalents as of March-end, will have enough liquidity to fund operations through 2H 2023.

Read more about the FDA’s response to the company’s request to consider AP-013 as a second pivotal study to support a marketing application for Ampion.