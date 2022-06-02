EastGroup issues 1.87M new shares to acquire more California properties
Jun. 02, 2022 5:05 PM ETEastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) adds a portfolio of industrial real estate in the San Francisco and Sacramento markets with the acquisition of Tulluch Corp.
- EastGroup (EGP) issued ~1.87M new EGP shares at a negotiated price of $190 per share, and the assumption of a $60M loan, which the company expects to promptly repay with no penalty.
- The acquired portfolio consists of 14 properties totaling ~1.7M square feet and two land parcels totaling 10.5 acres. The properties are currently 100% leased to 37 tenants with an average remaining lease term of less than three years.
- After the acquisition, EastGroup (EGP) owns ~7.6M square feet of properties in California, which represent 21% of the company's total annualized base rent. The California properties are 98.9% leased as of June 1, 2022.
- Also during the current quarter, EGP sold a 42,000-square-foot service center building in Houston for ~$13M. A gain will be recorded in the three months ending June 30, 2022.
- As of June 1, 2022, EastGroup's (EGP) operating portfolio was 98.7% leased and 98.2% occupied.
