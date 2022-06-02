Adtech platform Nyiax files for $20M IPO

Adtech Nyiax (NYX) has filed to raise $20M through an initial public offering.

Nyiax said in the filing that it plans to offer $20M of its common stock priced between $4 and $5 per share. Underwriters would be granted a 30-day option to buy up to $3M additional shares at the public price. Boustead Securities is serving as sole bookrunner.

The company, which runs an adtech marketplace that connects media buyers and sellers, is seeking to have it shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol NYX.

For 2021, Nyiax reported a net loss of $12.3M on revenue of $594K.

Nyiax has developed an advertising platform that utilizes smart contracts and blockchain technology. The platform’s technology is jointly patented by Niax and a subsidiary of Nasdaq.

