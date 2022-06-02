Northrop Grumman Systems gets a competitive $249M defense contract
Jun. 02, 2022 5:25 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Northrop Grumman Systems (NYSE:NOC) and Owl Cyber Defense Solutions are being awarded competitive multiple-award, ID/IQ firm-fixed price and cost-reimbursement contracts with a five-year ordering period ending on June 2, 2027.
- The ceiling value is $249.13M and will be shared across all contract awardees.
- Each awardee will be provided a fair opportunity to be considered for each order unless an exception applies.
- The Missile Defense Agency is the implementing agency for Foreign Military Sales Cross Domain Solutions for the Department of Defense.
- The MDA, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.