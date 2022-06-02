Northrop Grumman Systems gets a competitive $249M defense contract

Jun. 02, 2022 5:25 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Exterior Northrop Grumman office business building in Georgia modern glass facade with sign in capital city

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Northrop Grumman Systems (NYSE:NOC) and Owl Cyber Defense Solutions are being awarded competitive multiple-award, ID/IQ firm-fixed price and cost-reimbursement contracts with a five-year ordering period ending on June 2, 2027. 
  • The ceiling value is $249.13M and will be shared across all contract awardees. 
  • Each awardee will be provided a fair opportunity to be considered for each order unless an exception applies.
  • The Missile Defense Agency is the implementing agency for Foreign Military Sales Cross Domain Solutions for the Department of Defense. 
  • The MDA, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.
