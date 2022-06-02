Coinbase extends hiring pause amid cryptocurrency bear market
Jun. 02, 2022 5:29 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is extending its hiring pause for both new and backfill positions "for the foreseeable future," the cryptocurrency exchange's Chief People Officer L.J Brock wrote in a blog post Thursday.
- The initial hiring freeze among other cost-cutting measures was disclosed two weeks ago.
- Brock pointed to the ongoing crypto bear market, adding that "it’s become evident that we need to take more stringent measures to slow our headcount growth."
- "Adapting quickly and acting now will help us to successfully navigate this macro environment and emerge even stronger, enabling further healthy growth and innovation," Brock explained.
- Coinbase's (COIN) move doesn't come as much of a surprise since its competitors are also taking steps to protect themselves against the crypto slump. For example, Winklevoss-led crypto exchange Gemini recently slashed 10% of its employees.
