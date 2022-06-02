Tenaris to pay $78M to settle SEC corruption charges

Jun. 02, 2022 5:29 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) will pay more than $78M to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a bribery scheme involving its Brazilian subsidiary, the SEC said Thursday.

The SEC order found that during 2008-13, ~$10.4M in bribes funded on behalf of Tenaris' (TS) Brazilian subsidiary was paid to a Brazilian government official in connection with the bidding process at Petrobras.

The company consented to the SEC's order without admitting or denying any violation.

Tenaris' (TS) "balance sheet remains robust, but negative cash flows are concerning," Badsha Chowdhury writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

