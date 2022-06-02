Signal Gold upsizes previously announced $4M private placement to up to $6M
Jun. 02, 2022 5:37 PM ETSIGNAL GOLD INC. (ANXGF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Signal Gold (OTCQX:ANXGF) on Thursday said it had upsized its previously announced private placement to now raise proceeds of up to $6M, compared to $4M earlier.
- Signal said the offering will consist of up to about 3.7M "flow-through" units of the company at $0.56/FT unit, and up to about 8.1M units of the company at $0.49/unit.
- Signal said it expects to use the gross proceeds from the offering primarily to advance activities for development and exploration at the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia.