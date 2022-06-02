National CineMedia in pact to register Standard General's shares

Jun. 02, 2022 5:44 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

pop corn and on red armchair cinema

batuhan toker/iStock via Getty Images

  • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has entered an agreement with Standard General to register the hedge fund's shares in the theater advertising company for resale.
  • The company pledges to maintain the effectiveness of the registration until the third anniversary of the agreement, or the time when all shares have been sold or are able to be sold, whichever is earlier.
  • In turn, during that period Standard General will refrain from actions including looking to acquire National CineMedia, or acquiring additional shares that would boost its net ownership beyond a 30% stake.
  • National CineMedia stock (NCMI) is up 1.6% after hours; it rose 2.5% during the regular trading session Thursday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.