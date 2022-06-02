National CineMedia in pact to register Standard General's shares
Jun. 02, 2022 5:44 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has entered an agreement with Standard General to register the hedge fund's shares in the theater advertising company for resale.
- The company pledges to maintain the effectiveness of the registration until the third anniversary of the agreement, or the time when all shares have been sold or are able to be sold, whichever is earlier.
- In turn, during that period Standard General will refrain from actions including looking to acquire National CineMedia, or acquiring additional shares that would boost its net ownership beyond a 30% stake.
- National CineMedia stock (NCMI) is up 1.6% after hours; it rose 2.5% during the regular trading session Thursday.