StoneCo board approves new incentive plan pool
Jun. 02, 2022 5:52 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) board of directors on Thursday have approved a new incentive plan pool consisting of 19.2M restricted stock units and performance stock units.
- 5.8M shares of the pool will be granted as a non-recurring long-term incentive plan linked to StoneCo's (STNE) annual goals being reached, as well as the performance of stock, of which 30% is to be vested in 3 years and 70% in 5 years if its goals are met, the company said.
- Moreover, 1.7M shares will be granted as a regular annual compensation. And the remaining portion of the pool -- 11.6M shares -- will be used either for recurring annual compensation or to the non-recurring long-term incentive plan.
