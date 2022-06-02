Kohl's gains on report of receiving two bids in sales process
Jun. 02, 2022 5:58 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), FRGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reversed an earlier drop in after hours trading and is now up 7.3% after a report that the department store chain received two bids.
- Private equity firm Sycamore Partners offered in the mid-$50s/share for Kohl's, while Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) offered around $60/share, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The Kohl's (KSS) board is expected to review the bids in the coming days and if a deal does come to fruition it still could be several weeks away.
- The latest report comes after the NY Post reported after the close on Thursday that the sales process was indefinitely delayed after several possible bidders dropped out.
- Reuters first reported last Wednesday that potential bidders are planning to make binding offers for Kohl's that are lower than their original bids for the department store chain. Some bidders indicated they may be willing to make offers for as much as $62/share.