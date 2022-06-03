Asia stocks rise ahead of U.S. jobs data

Japan +1.25%. Japan May services PMI 52.6 (prior 50.7).

China Market Closed.

Hong Kong Market Closed

Australia +0.79%. Australian housing data (April) shows lending for owner occupied & investors both fell m/m.

Australian May Services PMI: 53.2 (prior 53) & Composite 52.9 (prior 52.5).

Australia construction PMI for May 50.4, dropping from 55.9 in April.

India +0.86%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 434.79 points or 1.33% at 33248.03, S&P 500 up 75.64 points or 1.84% at 4176.88, while Nasdaq up 322.44 points or 2.69% at 12316.90.

Bank of Korea forecasts inflation above 5% in June and July.

South Korean core CPI surges to its highest y/y reading since February 2009.

NZ building work data for Q1 +3.2% q/q (vs. expected +0.5%).

Oil prices were roughly unchanged on Friday, clinging to gains made in the previous session on doubts that producers belonging to OPEC+ can hike their crude output enough to make up for lost supply from Russia.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $116.88 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $117.68 a barrel.

Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,871.28 per ounce, as of 0214 GMT, its highest level since May 9. Gold prices have risen about 1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures also climbed 0.2% to $1,874.50.

Spot silver, which gained 0.5% to $22.39 per ounce, has climbed 1.4% so far this week.

Platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,024.57, and is set for a weekly uptick of about 7.4%, its most since May 2021.

Palladium climbed 0.5% to $2,064.20.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.06%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.03%.