California Water Service receives CPUC approval to acquire Skylonda Mutual Water
Jun. 03, 2022 1:34 AM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- California Public Utilities Commission accorded approval to California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group to acquire the water system assets of Skylonda Mutual Water Company.
- The deal is subject to customary remaining closing conditions and expected to close later this year.
- Cal Water plans to provide water utility service to Skylonda's 176 customer connections through its Bear Gulch District, which is adjacent to the Skylonda system.
- Pursuant to the closure, Cal Water intends to invest in Skylonda's water system infrastructure so that it remains safe and reliable for customers' and firefighters' everyday and emergency needs.
- Additionally, with Skylonda situated between Cal Water's Skyline system and the main portion of its Bear Gulch District, Cal Water will be able to interconnect the three areas to enhance water supply reliability to the entire district.