Jackson prices $750M notes offering
Jun. 03, 2022 2:10 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) has priced $750M senior notes offering.
- The senior notes offering is spread across two tranches, one tranche representing $400M aggregate principal amount of 5.17% senior notes due 2027 and the other tranche representing $350M aggregate principal amount of 5.67% senior notes due 2032.
- Offering is expected to close June 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Net proceeds from the issuance of notes, together with cash on hand will be used to repay the $750M outstanding principal amount of its term loan due February 22, 2023.