CRH agrees to buy Barrette Outdoor Living for $1.9B
Jun. 03, 2022 2:55 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of its recent divestment of CRH's Building Envelope business, the deal demonstrates the continued execution of the Group's strategy to create shareholder value through active portfolio management and the efficient allocation and reallocation of capital.
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) has reached an agreement with TorQuest Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to acquire Barrette Outdoor Living, North America's leading provider of residential fencing and railing solutions for an enterprise value of $1.9B, representing an acquisition multiple of c.10x EBITDA pre-synergies.
- The consideration comprises of cash consideration of $1.85B and $40M of capitalised lease liabilities.
- The deal will be financed through existing financial resources and is expected to close in the 2H of 2022.