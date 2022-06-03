European markets higher after Wall Street rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

Jun. 03, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London Market closed.
  • Germany +0.23%.
  • France +0.24%.
  • Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine is also front and center, as well as the recent EU announcement of a partial ban on Russian oil imports.
  • OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed on Thursday to hike output in July and August by a larger-than-expected amount as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wreaks havoc on global energy markets.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.92%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.25%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged to 2.15%.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.51%; CAC +2.11%; DAX +0.33% and EURO STOXX +0.29%.
