Lexaria inks licensing deal for drug delivery tech with Premier Wellness for Japanese market
Jun. 03, 2022 4:37 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) signed a licensing agreement with Japans' Premier Wellness Science for its drug delivery technology DehydraTECH.
- Under the agreement, Premier, a unit of Tokyo-listed Premier Anti-Aging, is buying rights to DehydraTECH technology for the Japanese non-pharmaceutical market for use with CBD and hemp ingredients in oral liquid and non-liquid products, and for topical, hair-care, lip-care and cosmetics products.
- Lexaria said that to retain ongoing exclusivity, the minimum quarterly payments to it begin Sept. 1, 2022 and, during the first five years of the agreement amount to ~$4.53M.
- Lexaria (LEXX) will also receive royalty revenue from DehydraTECH licensed product sales.
- The two companies also agreed to examine, on a case-by-case basis, the possibility of entering research and development collaborations related to advanced formulation science.