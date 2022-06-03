Lexaria inks licensing deal for drug delivery tech with Premier Wellness for Japanese market

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) signed a licensing agreement with Japans' Premier Wellness Science for its drug delivery technology DehydraTECH.
  • Under the agreement, Premier, a unit of Tokyo-listed Premier Anti-Aging, is buying rights to DehydraTECH technology for the Japanese non-pharmaceutical market for use with CBD and hemp ingredients in oral liquid and non-liquid products, and for topical, hair-care, lip-care and cosmetics products.
  • Lexaria said that to retain ongoing exclusivity, the minimum quarterly payments to it begin Sept. 1, 2022 and, during the first five years of the agreement amount to ~$4.53M.
  • Lexaria (LEXX) will also receive royalty revenue from DehydraTECH licensed product sales.
  • The two companies also agreed to examine, on a case-by-case basis, the possibility of entering research and development collaborations related to advanced formulation science.
