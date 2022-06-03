Kayne Anderson Energy reports net asset value and asset coverage ratios at May 31
Jun. 03, 2022 4:44 AM ETKayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) reports net asset value and asset coverage ratios as of May 31, 2022.
- As of May 31, 2022, the company’s net assets were $1.5 billion, and its net asset value per share was $11.01.
- As of May 31, 2022, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 507% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 410%.