Kayne Anderson Energy reports net asset value and asset coverage ratios at May 31

Jun. 03, 2022 4:44 AM ETKayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) reports net asset value and asset coverage ratios as of May 31, 2022.
  • As of May 31, 2022, the company’s net assets were $1.5 billion, and its net asset value per share was $11.01.
  • As of May 31, 2022, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 507% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 410%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.