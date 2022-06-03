Innate Pharma to get $5M from AstraZeneca as IPH5201 heads to phase 2 study in lung cancer
- France's Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) said it will receive a $5M milestone payment from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) as its monoclonal antibody IPH5201 will advance into a phase 2 trial in lung cancer.
- Innate will be responsible for conducting the study, while the two companies will share study costs and the British pharma giant will supply clinical trial drugs.
- Innate noted that AstraZeneca conducted a phase 1 trial in solid tumors with IPH5201 alone or in combination with durvalumab. The data is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.