TC BioPharm slumps 36% after pricing $4M public offering
Jun. 03, 2022 5:16 AM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock fell ~36% premarket June 3 after the company priced a public offering of 10M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.40 per ADS for gross proceeds of $4M.
- The company announcement came in a post-market June 2 release.
- Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
- The company also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1.5M ADSs at the offering price.
- The offering is expected to close around June 7, subject to conditions.
- TCBP -35.77% to $0.39 premarket June 3